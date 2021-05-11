Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,737 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,742.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,799.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.82. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,682.44 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,967.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.30.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

