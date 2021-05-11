Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 475,627 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 475,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.