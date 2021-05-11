Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of FLNT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

