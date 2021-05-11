Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 201.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

