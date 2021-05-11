Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

