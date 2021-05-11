Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Michael de Picciotto Purchases 50,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,963.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,437.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

