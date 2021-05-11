Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.04

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $19.10. Atento shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 21,298 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.
