Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $22.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Athenex reported sales of $40.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $122.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATNX. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Laidlaw decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 128,608 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 3,735,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

