Atlas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,647% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

