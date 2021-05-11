ATN Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ATN has a market cap of $974,210.68 and approximately $124,399.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATN has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

