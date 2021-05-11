Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading 1% Higher

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

About Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

