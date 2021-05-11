Audius 1-Day Volume Reaches $43.19 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $246.09 million and approximately $43.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

