Augur (REP) Price Reaches $41.16 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $41.16 or 0.00073451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $452.75 million and $46.61 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00083748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00107092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00793218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.38 or 0.09132290 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “This page represents Augur v2, which is a fork of the Augur prediction market protocol designed to improve efficiency. Prediction markets like Augur v2 are designed so users can place bets on a variety of different events. With this fork, Augur v2 rolled out a suite of improvements around dispute management, settlements, forking, and more. Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. Augur v2 Launches “The Augur v2 protocol contracts have been successfully deployed to the Ethereum Mainnet. The contracts have been verified on Etherscan, and the deployers address can be found here.” ​ See more info on the Augur V2 deployment here. “

Augur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

