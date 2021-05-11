AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

