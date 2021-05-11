Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average is $283.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

