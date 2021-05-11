Avestar Capital LLC Has $581,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,777 shares of company stock worth $23,604,769 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

