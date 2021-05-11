Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $306,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

