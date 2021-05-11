Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

