Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

