Avestar Capital LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

