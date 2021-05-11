Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 4,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,189. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.