Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $7.71 or 0.00013824 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $423.98 million and $50.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00084017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00107580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00790967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

