AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Shares Down 3.7%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 161,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 260,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

