Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Axonics has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

