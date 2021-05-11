Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 5,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $94.06.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.