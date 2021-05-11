Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CEO Ronald K. Lloyd Buys 8,565 Shares

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZYO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 13,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.