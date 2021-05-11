Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.

AZYO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

