B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

