B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
