B. Riley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $213.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

