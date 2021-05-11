B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 127,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 656,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,642,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

