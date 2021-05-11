B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

