B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $191.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,925. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

