B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lemonade by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

