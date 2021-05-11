B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.10 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.