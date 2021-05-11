Ballard Power Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,511 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,901% compared to the typical volume of 1,375 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

