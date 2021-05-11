Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

