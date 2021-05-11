Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $17.72. 225,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,091. The company has a market cap of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $654,694 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.