Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BWFG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Insiders bought a total of 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 over the last three months. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

