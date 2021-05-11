Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CRA International in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRAI stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

