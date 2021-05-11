Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.38 ($88.68).

BAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BAS stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €70.38 ($82.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.21. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

