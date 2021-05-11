Basic Attention Token Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $576.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

