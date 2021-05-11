Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BECN. Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders sold 80,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $14,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

