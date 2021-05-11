Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.