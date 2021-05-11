Beacon Securities Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

