Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of BEEM opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million and a PE ratio of -33.29. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

