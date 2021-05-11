Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $64.12

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.12, but opened at $56.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 15,660 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

