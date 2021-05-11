BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene stock traded up $18.68 on Tuesday, reaching $322.00. 173,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,272. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.31.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BeiGene by 207.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in BeiGene by 140.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 171.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

