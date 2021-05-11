Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

