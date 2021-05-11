BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up to $26.01

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $27.67. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.