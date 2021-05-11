Benchmark Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $550.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,515 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

